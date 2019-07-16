Share on Pinterest More states have legalized recreational marijuana. Getty Images A recent study found that 80 percent of medical cannabis users substitute it for prescription pain medications such as opioids.

Of these, 88 percent reported that cannabis had helped their pain a lot or a little.

Currently marijuana is legal in 11 states and Washington, D.C., and decriminalized in another 15 states. This month Hawaii became the 15th U.S. state to decriminalize marijuana. An additional 11 states and Washington, D.C. have already legalized marijuana. There are, of course, advocates and opponents of cannabis legalization and decriminalization. But for many people with chronic pain, these legal shifts have provided them with an alternative way to manage their pain, with some people using cannabis in place of prescription medications like opioids. Hawaii’s new law allows people to possess up to 3 grams of cannabis without danger of jail time, although they can still be fined $130. Repeat offenses and possession of larger amounts, though, can still result in more severe sentences.

Substituting cannabis for opioids An estimated 20.4 percent of U.S. adults have chronic pain and 8 percent have chronic pain severe enough that it frequently limits life or work activities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Increasingly, research shows that many people with chronic pain are turning to cannabis for relief. A study published earlier this month in The Journal of Pain found that about 80 percent of 1,321 medical cannabis users reported substituting it for prescription pain medications — opioids or benzodiazepines such as Xanax or Valium. The main reasons they gave for using cannabis is because it had fewer side effects and helped them manage their pain better. In fact, 88 percent of people substituting cannabis reported that their pain had improved a lot or a little. Although most of the research in this area focuses on medical cannabis users, Michelle St. Pierre, a PhD student in clinical psychology at the University of British Columbia, said some people who obtain recreational marijuana at adult-use dispensaries may also be using it for pain and other health problems. “We shouldn’t assume that someone who doesn’t have a medical authorization is simply using cannabis for fun,” she said. “Many of these people are treating conditions and improving their quality of life.”

Does cannabis help with pain? St. Pierre said because pain is a subjective experience and influenced by our psychology, blanket statements about the effects of cannabis for pain are difficult to make. “Broadly, though, cannabis helps make pain less awful,” she said. “It can also induce some improvements in mood and it can help with sleep.” Overall, many studies show that cannabis has a moderate effect on chronic pain. In a 2018 review, a group of Australian researchers combined and analyzed 104 previous studies that looked at the use of cannabis and cannabinoids for chronic non-cancer pain. Cannabinoids are compounds found in cannabis, of which there are over 100 different ones. The most medically-useful ones are THC, the compound that makes people “high,” and the nonpsychoactive cannabidiol (CBD). The authors of the review found that 29 percent of people taking a cannabinoid had a 30 percent decrease in their pain. But so did 25.9 percent of people taking an inactive compound, known as a placebo. It seems unlikely that cannabinoids are “highly effective” for chronic non-cancer pain, the authors write. Of course, cannabis may not work for everyone. And not everyone can tolerate it. People also need to weigh the benefits against the risks. The side effects of cannabis use include lung disease (when smoked), cardiovascular disease, injuries while working or driving high, and long-term effects on the brain. Marijuana can also be addictive. In spite of its modest benefits for chronic pain, cannabis may not work for acute pain like sunburn or post-surgery. It may even make a person’s pain worse. “What we see is that, for some people, cannabis actually increases their sensitivity to acute pain,” said St. Pierre.