New studies are evaluating how well cholesterol-lowering statin drugs ward off heart disease in people with HIV.

In this day and age, Americans with HIV seldom progress to AIDS and die of an opportunistic infection.

Instead, like many older Americans, people with HIV tend to die from heart disease. In fact, due to HIV-related factors like chronic inflammation, the chances of developing heart disease are up to twice as great for HIV-infected people as they are for the general population.

And it’s made worse by a monkey wrench in the gears. Doctors have long believed that cholesterol-lowering statin drugs, which reduce a person’s risk of heart disease, negatively interact with modern antiretroviral therapy (ART) drugs used to control HIV.

Research published earlier this year showed that people with HIV may be at greater risk of having a heart attack due to the buildup of non-calcified, or “soft,” plaque in their arteries. Yet little research has been done on whether the statin medications that help protect the heart are safe and effective in people with HIV.

“With the remarkable success of antiretroviral therapy, people living with HIV have a near-normal life expectancy,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said in a news release. “We need to study the effects on the immune system of drugs normally prescribed for these conditions to ensure they are beneficial for HIV-infected individuals.”