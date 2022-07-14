“While one avocado a day did not lead to clinically significant improvements in abdominal fat and other cardiometabolic risk factors, consuming one avocado a day did not result in body weight gain,” study author Joan Sabate, MD, professor at Loma Linda University School of Public Health, said in a statement .

New research published this month in the Journal of the American Heart Association looked at whether or not eating one avocado per day could impact these levels. Researchers found a small but noticeable reduction in key cholesterol levels.

Nearly 40 percent of Americans live with high cholesterol levels, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This puts them at risk for heart disease and stroke, two leading causes of death in the U.S.

Called the Habitual Diet and Avocado Trial (HAT), the study was designed to test whether consuming one large avocado per day for 6 months in a diverse group of about 1,000 people with an elevated waist circumference would decrease belly fat compared with those who ate their habitual diet.

The study received funding from the Avocado Nutrition Center, which supports research on avocado nutrition health.

Researchers provided participants with written instructions describing how to ripen, cut, remove the pit of, and peel avocados and serving ideas and recipes containing avocados. No additional dietary counseling or guidance was provided.

The group given a daily avocado was called the Avocado Supplemented Diet Group; the other group that continued their usual diet was called the Habitual Diet Group.

Sabate and team found the group that avocado eaters experienced “modest but nominally significant” reductions in total and LDL cholesterol compared to the habitual diet group. They pointed out that fiber in avocados may contribute to lower cholesterol levels.

“The between‐group differences in total cholesterol and LDL‐C align with the observed dietary fiber differences between groups,” the authors wrote, pointing out that a single avocado can have about 3.3 g of soluble fiber.

Other measurements that included body weight, body mass index (BMI), and insulin were similar between the two groups.

“LDL is also known as the bad cholesterol which can build up plaque in the blood vessels of the body,” Aeshita Dwivedi, MD, a cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, told Healthline.

Dwivedi added that plaque buildup in arteries of the heart or neck can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

He emphasized that the observed reduction in cholesterol wasn’t significant enough to improve heart health.

When asked about the government’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans , Dwivedi said they’re “good to follow.”

“It is important to discuss your diet with your doctor and or a nutritionist so it can be tailored to the medical conditions and medications that you take,” Dwivedi added.

Dwivedi found the study interesting but acknowledged that dietary studies are “tough to perform.”

“This study tested a simple hypothesis which did not seem to make clinically significant changes,“ he said. “Following a moderate, sustainable and balance lifestyle is the key to good health.”