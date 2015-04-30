Study concludes fibromyalgia that is linked to injuries or infections comes on more quickly and is more powerful. There are many theories on what causes fibromyalgia — a chronic pain condition that affects women seven times more than men. But there is no conclusive scientific data that points to a singular, specific culprit. In fact, no sole cause is suspected. In simplest terms, fibromyalgia is believed to be a change in the central nervous system that heightens pain perception. This change can be brought on by genetics, emotional stress, or, as a new study concludes, physical trauma or infection. It was a head-on collision in 1996 that triggered fibromyalgia in Susan Lodato, a realtor in Asheville, North Carolina. “The first generation air bag was not made for short people,” Lodato explained to Healthline, “so it hit my nose on an upswing, causing whiplash.” Learn More: The Risk Factors of Fibromyalgia »

Study Looks at Injuries, Infections The study found that more than a quarter of the participants reported a precipitating event as Lodato experienced. Approximately 80 percent of those respondents reported physical trauma while 20 percent cited infections. The infections included flu, pneumonia, and Epstein-Barr virus, supporting the previously well-documented connection between infection and fibromyalgia. Reported physical traumas included overexertion, neck injury, surgery, and childbirth, but the largest percentage reported injuries from motor vehicle accidents. Lodato is not surprised by these findings. "I didn't have any [neurological] problems before the accident," says Lodato. "About four to six months after the accident, I was experiencing numb fingers, aches and pains throughout my body, and increased fatigue. After ruling out autoimmune disorders, I was diagnosed with fibromyalgia." An earlier study on neck injury and fibromyalgia published in the Arthritis & Rheumatology journal in 1997 seems to corroborate the high numbers of prior motor vehicle accidents reported in this latest study, given that neck injuries are common in motor vehicle accidents. The earlier study found fibromyalgia was 13 times more frequent following neck injury than following lower extremity injury.