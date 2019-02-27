The findings could explain why athletes and soldiers seem more prone to progression with the fatal disease.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disease that disproportionately affects athletes such as the legendary New York Yankees first baseman Lou Gehrig.

A new study potentially linking the disease to nerve injuries suggests a possible reason why.

Athletes, as well as people serving in the military, are more likely to suffer nerve injuries. And in some cases, the muscle weakness characteristic of ALS has been observed to start at the site of an injury and slowly spread to the rest of the body.

That type of disease progression, known as “focal onset,” was recently replicated in an animal study led by researchers at the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

Their work could reveal new avenues for treatment and prevention of ALS, according to the study published in the journal Neurobiology of Disease

In the study, rats genetically engineered to develop ALS-like symptoms had an abnormal inflammatory response in the spinal cord when researchers inflicted a crush injury to the sciatic nerve in the leg.

The inflammation and other damage led to progressive muscle weakness throughout the body.

“Our results show that a single nerve injury, which is small enough that it only causes temporary weakness in normal animals, can start a cascade of inflammation in the spinal cord that initiates and causes the disease to spread in genetically-susceptible animals,” said Dr. Jeffrey Loeb, the study’s corresponding author and a professor and head of neurology and rehabilitation at the University of Illinois College of Medicine. “The ability to precipitate the disease through injury gives us a new animal model we can use to identify treatments for ALS that focus on stopping the spread of the disease after it first starts.”

Dr. Stanley H. Appel, chair of the Stanley H. Appel department of neurology and the Peggy and Gary Edwards distinguished chair in ALS at Houston Methodist Hospital, praised the research but emphasized that the findings show only that a nerve injury may exacerbate disease progression in animals that already have ALS.

“What it’s saying is that if you have trauma in a peripheral nerve it’s going to make your ALS worse not only in the [region] where the trauma was, but in a broader distribution that will spread,” Appel, who is also the co-director of the Houston Methodist Neurological Institute, told Healthline. “There is no evidence that injury triggers ALS.”

Appel said that the genetically engineered rats in the Illinois study would have developed ALS whether they had been injured or not.