Lifestyle factors can significantly reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease regardless of genetic risk.

Those lifestyle factors include being physically active, drinking alcohol moderately or not at all, and quitting or not smoking.

Another study finds that people who were mentally and socially active throughout life were more resilient to age-related changes that impair memory.

Experts emphasize that even if living a healthier lifestyle doesn’t directly affect Alzheimer’s disease, it still offers significantly improved health and quality of life.

Having a family history of Alzheimer’s disease can make any mental lapses a cause for worry.

But does this mean you’re guaranteed to eventually develop the disease?

New findings presented at the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference this weekend indicate that simple lifestyle changes can significantly reduce that risk.

The study , led by the University of Exeter in England and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), concluded that the risk of dementia was significantly lower in people with genetic risk if they followed a healthy lifestyle.

“We know from previous research that both genes and lifestyle are associated with dementia risk. However, this is the first study that comprehensively investigates the combination of the two in relation to dementia. We wanted to find out whether lifestyle may offset genetic risk for dementia,” Elżbieta Kuźma, PhD, a research fellow at the University of Exeter College of Medicine and Health and a joint lead author of the study, told Healthline.

“We looked at a combination of lifestyle factors that have been previously associated with dementia risk,” she added. “We included no current smoking, regular physical activity, moderate alcohol consumption, and healthy diet as healthy behaviors in our healthy lifestyle score and categorized it as favorable, intermediate, and unfavorable. We found that favorable lifestyle reduced the risk of dementia by 32 percent in those with high genetic risk compared to unfavorable lifestyle.”

Jason Krellman, PhD, ABPP-CN, board certified in clinical neuropsychology at Columbia University in New York, agreed that lifestyle is a major factor.

“Previous research already shows that smoking increases Alzheimer’s disease risk,” he told Healthline. “The likely reasons for this are oxidative stress or cerebrovascular disease caused by smoking increasing susceptibility to the development of Alzheimer’s pathology in the brain.”

“While moderate alcohol intake may reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease,” he added, “higher amounts can have the reverse effect, increasing inflammation that ultimately damages heart and brain tissue, making the brain more vulnerable to Alzheimer’s and other disease processes.”