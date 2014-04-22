With limited federal action to reign in the routine use of antibiotics in livestock, a California legislator introduces a bill in hopes of keeping drug-resistant “superbugs” in check.

One California lawmaker wants to do what federal regulators have been unable to do: end the routine use of antibiotics in animal feed in order to slow the spread of drug-resistant bacteria.

Speaking at the state capitol in Sacramento on Tuesday morning, Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-22) was joined by infectious disease experts and advocates in support of his new bill.

“Resistance to antibiotics is an increasingly serious problem,” Mullin said. “The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent voluntary regulations are not enough to stop the inappropriate use of antibiotics in livestock and leave the public’s health at risk.”

Antibiotics are routinely used in animal feed to promote growth and to ward off disease, but advocates say the practice needs to change for current antibiotics to remain effective for humans.

“If we used the same warped logic on our daycare and nursery school attendees as those who add antibiotics to animal feed, we would be sprinkling antibiotics into children’s PB&J sandwiches and milk to prevent infections and ensure better weight gain,” said Dr. John Bolton, a clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco and former president of the Northern California Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “This would, of course, be quite insane.”

California is the fourth-largest state in the country for beef production, according to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. It also ranked number 12 in boiler chicken production and number six in turkey production in 2006, according to the latest figures from the California Poultry Federation.

