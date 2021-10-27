Share on Pinterest The symptoms of small fiber neuropathy often will appear first in the feet. ALTO IMAGES/Stocksy

The number of people with small fiber neuropathy has been increasing over the past 20 years.

The increase could be due to greater awareness as well as the increase in obesity.

People with small fiber neuropathy should be screened for diabetes and heart disease.

The incident rate of small fiber neuropathy (SFN) seems to have increased over the past 20 years, according to a study published today in the journal Neurology.

And one of the first signs that you might have this condition could be in your feet.

The reasons for the increase aren’t entirely clear, but there are some theories.

“I have noticed an increase in SFN over the past decade,” Dr. John Markman, a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, told Healthline. “This might be attributable to rising rates of obesity, which is associated with SFN. There is also a greater awareness of SFN as a specific, painful condition, and that might be a factor.”

Researchers say increasing levels of obesity could also contribute to the rising number of diagnoses.

The symptoms of SFN include:

numbness

tingling

“pins and needles” feeling

pain

dizziness

fainting

Symptoms usually begin in the hands or feet and move to other areas of the body. They often worsen at night or while you’re resting.

One of the leading causes of neuropathy is diabetes. Researchers reported that about 50 percent of participants in their study with neuropathy had diabetes compared to 22 percent of those without neuropathy.

Other causes include:

autoimmune disorders such as Sjogren’s syndrome, lupus, or Celiac disease

genetic factors

vitamin deficiencies

chemotherapy drugs

However, researchers said about two-thirds of study participants with the condition had idiopathic SFN, meaning there was no known underlying cause.

Despite the potentially severe symptoms, most people do not develop significant impairments, loss of mobility, or disability from SFN.

However, they are more likely to have other health conditions. For people with SFN, there is an increased risk of heart attack, so prevention and treatment are essential.