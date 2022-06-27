Share on Pinterest Experts say breastfeeding has health benefits for both the infant and the mother. Léa Jones/Stocksy

A pediatrician organization has issued a new set of recommendations on breastfeeding.

The recommendations include exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months after an infant is born as well as continued breastfeeding up to 2 years and beyond along with appropriate complementary foods.

They also call for more support for women who breastfeed, especially at work and school.

Experts say breastfeeding strengthens an infant’s immune system, making them less likely to develop illnesses.

They add that breastfeeding also has health benefits for mothers, including weight loss and a lower risk of certain diseases.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has issued new recommendations for breastfeeding.

In it, they say Infants should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life before parents can begin adding complementary nutritious foods to their baby’s diet.

The AAP views breastfeeding as a public health imperative. The new recommendations include:

Exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months of life

Continued breastfeeding for up to 2 years and beyond if mutually desired by mother and child along with the introduction of appropriate complementary foods.

Hospitals and birth centers instituting maternity care practices that improve breastfeeding initiation, duration, and exclusivity

Support from medical professionals and employers for mothers who choose to breastfeed after the first year

Policies that protect breastfeeding include universal and paid maternity leave, and the right to breastfeed in public, in the workplace, and at school as well as insurance coverage for lactation support and breast pumps, and on-site childcare.

Experts do note that mothers returning to work and school might find continuing to breastfeed difficult.

“I recommend pumping at work/school as close to your feeding schedule when you were at home. All schools and businesses must provide lactating moms space and time to pump,” Dr. Daniel Ganjian, a pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, told Healthline. “Before going back to work, mothers can pump as much milk as possible to have as much supply as possible. Breastmilk lasts four hours at room temperature, four days in the refrigerator, and up to 12 months in a freezer, although it is best to use it within six months.”

White, Hispanic, and Asian women are more apt to breastfeed than Black mothers, according to the 2018 National Immunization Surveys conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD). Other groups include:

Lower-income women

Women younger than 20

Women with a high school education or less

The AAP believes that society must address implicit bias, structural bias, and structural racism before we see better health and well-being for children.