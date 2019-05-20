Experts say the longer a woman breastfeeds her baby, the lower her risk of heart disease after menopause.

You’ve no doubt heard about the benefits of breastfeeding for babies. Mother’s milk is ideal nutrition and it contains antibodies that help newborns fight off bacteria and viruses.

Then there are the benefits for nursing mothers.

Breastfeeding can help them lose pregnancy weight faster. And it is a way to bond with their infants.

There’s also research that indicates breastfeeding may help mothers ward off postpartum depression and certain cancers.

Now add to that list a benefit that may not show up until menopause.

A new study out of the University of Athens in Greece says women who breastfeed are less likely to develop heart disease later in life. And the longer they breastfeed, the less the risk.

The study was presented Friday at the European Society of Endocrinology’s annual meeting in Lyon, France.

The research hasn’t been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal.

Dr. Irene Lambrinoudaki, an associate of gynecological endocrinology at the University of Athens, is the study’s lead author. She and her colleagues looked at heart and blood vessel health in 283 postmenopausal women and measured that in relation to their history of breastfeeding.

The length of time the women breastfed ranged from 1 month to 80 months.

The researchers adjusted for risk factors like weight, age, cholesterol levels, and smoking. They found that the women who breastfed had less arterial stiffness and atherosclerosis.

“These findings indicate that breastfeeding lowers the risk of heart disease in women,” Lambrinoudaki said in a news release.

The researchers said the heart health benefits are likely related to the higher levels of the hormone prolactin in breastfeeding mothers. Prolactin is believed to reduce the risk of diabetes, a major risk factor for heart disease.

Their findings are similar to a number of other studies conducted around the globe including this one published in the Journal of the American Heart Association in 2017.

Researchers studied nearly 300,000 women in China. They found that women who breastfed their babies had an almost 10 percent lower risk of heart disease. The women who breastfed for two years or longer had an 18 percent lower risk of heart disease.