What to know about the link between breastfeeding and BMI

Share on Pinterest Breastfeeding infants may help them not overeat. Getty Images

When it comes to ensuring your child ends up at a healthy weight, breast really might be best for feeding them when they’re infants.

That’s the finding of a study released today that examined the relationship between infant feeding practices and weight gain during the first year of life.

The researchers found that breastfeeding was linked with a lower body mass index and also a reduced risk of weight gain considered excessive in an infant’s first year of life.

The benefits of breastfeeding on BMI of infants have been well-established, but this study is the first to find that the length of time an infant is breastfed makes a difference.

“The beneficial effect of breastfeeding is stronger with longer and more exclusive breastfeeding, meaning that any is better than none, and every feed counts,” Meghan Azad, PhD, lead author of the study and a research scientist at the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba, told Healthline.

“I think this is a positive and important message for moms. I was surprised to find that the method of breast milk feeding matters: Our results show that feeding breast milk from a bottle is not equivalent to direct feeding at the breast (although it was still superior to feeding formula). Very few studies make this distinction — it is an important finding that raises new questions for further research,” she said.

Azad and her colleagues studied 2,553 infants between 2009 and 2012. Ninety-seven percent initiated breastfeeding, and the median duration of breastfeeding was 11 months. Seventy-four percent of infants were given solids before six months.

Babies who were partially breastfed, given some expressed breast milk, or exclusively given formula had a higher BMI at age three months than babies who were exclusively breastfed directly.

It was found that the benefits of breast milk differed between breast milk delivered directly from the breast and milk expressed and given in a bottle. Azad says this was a surprising finding.

“There are several possible reasons. First, the bioactive components of breast milk could be degraded during the routine steps between pumping and feeding breast milk — i.e., pumping, freezing, and thawing,” said Azad.

“Second, feeding at the breast might promote better self-regulation because breastfed infants learn to stop feeding when they are full, whereas bottle-fed infants, regardless of what is in the bottle, are often encouraged to empty the bottle, and do not regulate their own milk intake.”

Azad said over time this may make it more difficult for infants to regulate how much food to take in when they’re hungry.

“This could lead to poor self-regulation and higher weight gain even after weaning,” Azad explained. “Feeding at the breast also promotes mother-infant bonding, which has important health and psychosocial benefits.”