Experts say plant-based diets filled with vegetables and fruits are the healthiest. Researchers say a healthy plant-based diet can reduce the risk of breast cancer in postmenopausal women.

They warn that an unhealthy plant-based diet with processed foods and added sugars can actually increase breast cancer risk.

Experts recommend making incremental small changes as you incorporate more fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains into your diet. Eating a healthy plant-based diet that includes whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, and fruits may reduce the risk of breast cancer in postmenopausal women. However, eating an unhealthy plant-based diet could actually increase that risk. Unhealthy plant-based diets are those that include a lot of highly processed and refined foods as well as added sugars. That’s according to a new study from France published in Current Developments in Nutrition. The study examined food intake in 65,574 postmenopausal women. Information on diet and health status was collected between 1993 and 2014. The results were assessed with respect to which women developed breast cancer throughout the course of the study. Funding for the research came from the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation. The researchers found that having a healthy plant-based diet was associated with a lower risk of breast cancer while an unhealthy plant-based diet was associated with an increased risk of breast cancer. The study authors say their research further emphasizes the importance of diet quality regarding cancer prevention.

What nutrition experts have to say The findings are no surprise to Amy Bragagnini, MS, RD, CSO, an oncology nutrition specialist at Trinity Health Lacks Cancer Center in Michigan and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Same with Kristin Kirkpatrick, MS, RDN, the lead dietitian and manager of Wellness Nutrition Services at Cleveland Clinic Wellness & Preventive Medicine. Bragagnini does warn that the divide between healthy and unhealthy may be misleading when it comes to plant-based eating, especially considering that healthy foods such as broccoli consumed in excess are not necessarily more beneficial and may not be healthy for the digestive tract. Likewise, she adds that eating unhealthy foods in moderation (for example, one of two servings of potato chips every now and then) can still fit into a healthy and balanced diet. For Kirkpatrick, the key takeaway from the study is that plant-based foods high in sugar and refined grains are not in the same category of benefit as, for example, fresh fruits and vegetables and whole grains.

Menopause, weight gain, and cancer risk A person in menopause typically experiences hormonal changes that may increase the rate at which the woman stores visceral fat, which is the fat that surrounds the internal organs, explains Bragagnini. Other metabolic changes such as changes in insulin sensitivity, glucose metabolism, and loss of lean body mass during menopause can lead to an increased risk for the development of diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, she adds. Kirkpatrick notes the bulk of her clients are postmenopausal women who are dealing with an inability to manage weight (especially belly fat) due to changes brought on by menopause. The loss of estrogen can be an eye-opener for so many of her clients, she says. “But good health and weight maintenance is possible with adherence to a healthy diet along with the limitation of processed hyper-palatable foods (ie., refined grains and foods and beverages with excess added sugars),” Kirkpatrick tells Healthline.

Watch for the ‘health halo effect’ No matter your age, anyone trying to eat a healthy plant-based diet should be aware of the “health halo effect.” The effect is important to consider when it comes to purchasing food from the grocery store, Bragagnini tells Healthline. It may lead to the perception that a food is “good” for you and that can be misleading. For example, she says a beautifully packaged bag of potato chips may say “all natural” or “plant-based,” but they are still potato chips. Kirkpatrick’s example of vegan cookies echoes this warning. “You can find a vegan cookie that will still create a dramatic impact on insulin and blood sugar levels, making it a more high glycemic option that in turn keeps hunger revved up,” says Kirkpatrick.