Deep brain stimulation has been shown to benefit some patients with Parkinson’s. Can it also work for people with Alzheimer’s disease?

As the development of new medications for Alzheimer’s disease stalls, researchers are turning to deep brain stimulation as a possible way to help people with this disease continue to live independently.

This treatment, which involves stimulating the brain through small, implanted wires, has been used successfully in thousands of people worldwide with other neurological conditions, such as Parkinson’s.

Now researchers are testing to see whether it might benefit people with Alzheimer’s and take some of the weight off caregivers’ shoulders.

In a new study, researchers surgically implanted thin electrical wires in the brains of three people with mild Alzheimer’s disease. Each wire was connected to a pulse generator in the chest wall.

The device continuously stimulated the frontal lobe in the brain, similar to how a cardiac pacemaker stimulates the heart. The goal of this deep brain stimulation was to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

This was a pilot study, with a small number of participants, so experts say the results should be viewed with caution.

However, Dr. Douglas Scharre, co-author of the study and director of the Division of Cognitive Neurology at the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center’s Neurological Institute, told Healthline that he was pleased with the results.

“People tolerated the procedure very well,” said Scharre.

There were also signs that the treatment may be of “potential benefit” to patients and caregivers.

After at least 18 months of continuous deep brain stimulation, all three people showed signs of improvement in their executive function. That includes mental abilities such as problem-solving, decision-making, planning, organization, attention, and focus.

However, when researchers compared these three people to similar people who didn’t undergo treatment, only two of the three had “statistically significant” improvements.

Scharre said the last person, a female, was very young and had genetic markers linked to a faster decline in Alzheimer’s.

Deep brain stimulation is thought to affect the activity and interaction of neurons.

In previous studies , said Gwenn Smith, PhD, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Maryland, “deep brain stimulation not only increased brain metabolism in specific regions, but also increased the connections between them, what’s known as ‘functional connectivity.’”

These both decrease over the course of Alzheimer’s disease.

The new study was published today in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.