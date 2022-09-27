Share on Pinterest Brad Pitt’s new genderless skin care line claims it can help people age like fine wine with products made from natural ingredients such as grapeseed extracts. Christoph Soeder/picture alliance via Getty Images Brad Pitt has launched a new genderless skin care line with ingredients, including grape seeds and botanicals, that promise to slow aging.

Dermatologists feel more evidence behind the ingredients is needed before recommending it.

Other graceful aging support ingredients, including retinol, have more robust data to support use. Brad Pitt is getting a taste of the beauty industry with a new skin care line that promises to help people age like fine wine. The new line, Le Domaine, is a joint effort between Pitt and organic wine growers the Perrin family. The products include creams and serums and cost between $80 to $385 and come in small bottles made of recycled glass made with re-purposed parts of wine barrels. Le Domaine purports to have uncorked the secret to slowing aging with a pair of exclusive, patented active ingredients. The first, GSM10, is made, in part, from a marc from grenache seeds and syrah seeds. The line’s website says these ingredients work to stop collagen destruction, have antioxidant properties, and balance the skin. The second, ProGR3, is said to reduce visible signs of aging by using natural molecules found in plant extracts, vine cuttings, chamomile, and green tea. Though the line touts graceful aging benefits, Pitt interestingly debunked the idea that you can “stop the clock” in an interview. “I don’t want to be running from aging,” Pitt said while discussing the line with Vogue. “It’s a concept we can’t escape, and I would like to see our culture embracing it a bit more, talking about it in those terms.” Ultimately, Dr. Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, a dermatologist with Khrom Dermatology, Brooklyn, N.Y., says approaches to physical signs of aging are as varied as tastes in wine. Some feel young inside and want their appearance to match that. Others see lines and wrinkles as signs of a well-lived life, and others prefer a blend. “Either approach reflects the expression of the authentic self, as authenticity means different things for different people,” Kazlouskaya says. “There is no shame in a desire to match the inner energy with the outer, and anti-aging practices will stay with us for the years ahead.” But will Pitt’s new foray into beauty help people who want to slow the signs of aging? Here’s what dermatologists and researchers say.

Yay, nay, or not yet: Dermatologists’ takes on Le Domaine As a consumer, Kazlouskaya understands the interest in the new line. “On an emotional level, I already see myself opening this beautifully designed box containing a classy-looking jar with a massive oak wood cap,” she says. But as a dermatologist, Kazlouskaya is trained to step back and look at the whole package — mainly, the evidence behind the ingredients. That’s where she’s not sold on the touted benefits of the new line. She says she wants to know: Is it safe for sensitive skin?

How is it better compared to proven and well-established ingredients that reduce the signs of aging, such as retinoids?

Is it worth the price?

Will any published clinical research follow?

Are natural ingredients scientifically better than synthetic ones? Wood has similar thoughts. She loves the elegant packaging and the fact that it’s made from recycled materials. But she can’t judge a product by its recycled wine barrel cover. “There is some solid science backing the idea of utilizing plant-derived polyphenols to decrease signs of aging,” Wood says. “However, more studies need to be conducted on the effectiveness of topical polyphenols and in which vehicles of delivery these molecules will effectively penetrate the epidermis.”