In a controlled experiment, volunteers’ blood pressure went up after they drank from a BPA-lined can.

Several years ago, there was a flurry of research on the potential health effects of plastic. Studies suggested that one ingredient, bisphenol A (BPA), could interfere with hormonal activity. The chemical was originally used as a synthetic form of estrogen before it became common in plastics.

Federal agencies agreed that BPA at normal exposure levels could be dangerous for infants, and they have banned BPA in products such as sippy cups. But they’ve tabled the question for adults.

Americans continue to drink canned beverages and eat food from cans lined with BPA. BPA is found in the linings of most canned foods and most aluminum cans, including Coca-Cola products. Handling register receipts in stores is another common way people are exposed.

Now, a new study suggests that even small doses of BPA can significantly increase blood pressure in adults. Korean researchers gave study volunteers soy milk in glass jars and in BPA-lined cans and measured their blood pressure after drinking. By testing the same participants with both container types on different days, the study eliminated other potential differences in BPA exposure among the volunteers.

Unlike observational studies, the controlled experiment showed that BPA directly caused the bump in blood pressure.

“If you consume what’s in the can, it can increase the levels of BPA in your blood, and that can lead to an increase in blood pressure,” said Dr. Anthony DeMaria, a former president of the American College of Cardiology, who was not involved in this study.

Participants — mostly women older than 60 — saw a 1600 percent spike in the amount of BPA in their urine after drinking from the can. Their systolic blood pressure was, on average, 4.5 mm Hg higher after they drank the canned beverage.

The American Heart Association says that 120 mm Hg is the highest healthy systolic blood pressure, and an increase of 20 mm Hg over the long term doubles a person’s risk of heart disease.

The American Chemistry Council, a trade group representing chemical and plastics manufacturers, released a statement disputing the findings.

“This study’s claim that BPA, which is safely used in can linings to protect food and beverages from contamination, ‘may pose a substantial health risk’ is a gross overstatement of the findings, an incredible disservice to public health, and runs contrary to years of research by government scientists. The authors’ conclusions from this small-scale study significantly over-interpret the data measured in the study,” the group said.

