Public health officials had said that enterovirus D68 first looks like a cold or flu and is rarely fatal. Those facts have been called into question after a young boy died in his sleep with only mild symptoms.

Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) has claimed its first victim: 4-year-old Eli Waller of Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

The boy, the youngest of fraternal triplets, died during the night on Sept. 25 after showing early signs of what his parents thought might be pink eye.

Officials investigating his death first determined that he had been infected with EV-D68 but weren’t sure what role it played in his death. The Mercer County coroner’s office later found that the virus had caused Eli’s death, a finding that local health officials have made public.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating four other deaths of patients who were infected with EV-D68. A Rhode Island child died after contracting the enterovirus and a staph bacterial infection.

Before Eli Waller’s case, the virus had never proven fatal.

EV-D68 first appeared in California in 1962, but the enterovirus has caused few illnesses until this year. The CDC first identified EV-D68 as the culprit behind a rash of severe respiratory illness in children in early September.

Adults, who have more mature immune systems, are almost never sickened by enteroviruses.

