Share on Pinterest Experts say the top and bottom numbers on blood pressure are indicators of heart health as well as heart attack and stroke risk. Getty Images

Researchers say the top and bottom number are important in blood pressure readings.

Both the systolic and diastolic are indicators when it comes to the risk of heart attack and stroke.

The new findings don’t significantly change how high blood pressure is treated as medication currently works on lowering both numbers.

Experts say the research is a reminder to people to eat healthy, exercise, and limit alcohol as ways to maintain a healthy blood pressure.

If you’ve been told you only have to worry about getting the top number of your blood pressure down, you may want to get a second opinion.

That’s what researchers in a new study are saying.

“The take home message here is that when you’re getting your blood pressure checked, we need to pay attention to both numbers, the systolic and the diastolic,” Dr. Alexander Flint, a stroke specialist at Kaiser Permanente in Northern California and lead author of the study, told Healthline.

The top number, or systolic, reflects how hard your heart is working to pump blood into your arteries. The bottom number, or diastolic, indicates the pressure as your heart relaxes between beats.

Researchers concluded that both numbers were independent predictors of heart attacks and strokes.

“Both the top and the bottom number are strongly linked to outcomes of ischemic stroke, the type of stroke where a blood clot blocks an artery in the brain, as well as hemorrhagic stroke, bleeding in the substance of the brain, and heart attacks,” Flint said.

“This study goes against previous data which shows systolic blood pressure is generally more important,” Ramin Oskoui, a Washington, D.C., cardiologist, told Healthline.

Oskoui is also chief executive officer of Foxhall Cardiology and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital, Suburban Hospital, and Washington Hospital Center.

In fact, Flint says the findings turn upside down decades of commonly held beliefs about blood pressure readings.

“There had been quite a lot of discussion in the medical literature about this idea that systolic blood pressure was so much more important than diastolic blood pressure, based on previous studies. That perhaps we don’t have to pay attention to diastolic blood pressure. And if that were true, it might present an opportunity to simplify therapy. Let’s only talk about the one number,” Flint explained.

“Here the data are telling us that if we were to ignore the diastolic blood pressure, that would be to the detriment of our patient’s care,” he added.