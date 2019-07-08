A new study finds that body shape, specifically where fat deposits occur, may predict the health of your cardiovascular system.

This finding challenges the medical community’s reliance on body mass index (BMI) to predict cardiovascular risk.

The study focused on postmenopausal women, so more research is needed to see if this also applies to younger women.

The body mass index (BMI) has been a steadfast measurement of health and wellness discussions for decades.

But new research says BMI may not mean as much as doctors once thought, at least when it comes to understanding cardiovascular risk in postmenopausal women.

A new study in the European Heart Journal reports that body shape, and specifically where fat deposits occur on the body, may be a better indicator of potential cardiovascular problems than BMI.

In this study, which was led by Qibin Qi, PhD, an associate professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, investigators looked at the body mass and fat distribution of more than 2,600 postmenopausal women.

Each participant was enrolled in the Women’s Health Initiative, a large-scale health study that recruited women between 1993 and 1998 and then followed them and their health until early 2017.

During that time, almost 300 women developed cardiovascular disease (CVD). The investigators found several unique factors about the women that could point to possible associations — and warnings — for other women.

First, participants with the highest percentage of fat around their middle and the lowest percentage of fat around their legs (the “apple” body shape) showed a threefold higher risk for cardiovascular disease than women with the lowest percentage of fat around their middle and the highest around their legs (the “pear” shape).

Second, women in the top quarter percentile of the most body fat around their middle had almost double the risk for cardiovascular health problems, like high blood pressure or stroke, compared to women in the top quarter percentile of the least body fat around their middle.

What’s more, women with the most fat around their legs had a 40 percent lower risk for cardiovascular disease compared to women with the least amount of fat around their legs.

Lastly, the investigators determined that overall body weight had little to do with eventual health risks. In these postmenopausal women, individuals with a normal weight could still have a high risk for CVD because of their body’s fat distribution around their middle.

In other words, weight didn’t appear to make any difference. It was the fat distribution — whether they were a “pear” or “apple” shape — that had the greatest impact on the study participants’ cardiovascular risks.

“Our findings suggest that postmenopausal women, despite having normal weight, could have varying risk of cardiovascular disease because of different fat distributions around either their middle or their legs,” Qi said in a statement.

“In addition to overall body weight control, people may also need to pay attention to their regional body fat, even those who have a healthy body weight and normal BMI,” he said.