Share on Pinterest Experts say blood thinners can help break up small blood clots that sometimes go unnoticed. Mario Tama/Getty Images New research indicates blood thinners may be effective in treating people hospitalized with moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

Researchers said the common medications can help break up smaller blood clots that may go unnoticed during treatments.

They add that the worldwide collaboration on this study can set an example for future researchers. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. A new tool for battling COVID-19 symptoms may already be in the hands of medical teams everywhere: blood thinners. A newly released global analysis shows that in people hospitalized with moderate COVID-19 symptoms the use of blood thinners could be a key component to a quicker recovery and a decreased impact of symptoms. “I think this is transformative,” Dr. Jeffrey S. Berger, a study author and director of the Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease at NYU Langone Health in New York, told Healthline. “This will be so helpful,” he said. “Hospitals are overrun. Critical care is so overloaded. This study should have a major impact on that.” The role blood clots play in moderate to severe COVID-19 cases became clear early on in the pandemic, Berger said. He noted that at the onset medical teams saw “a lot of blood clots” in people with COVID-19 that were causing devastating side effects such as heart attacks, strokes, and lung damage. Berger said it wasn’t until autopsy results became available that they noticed people who died from COVID-19 didn’t have large blood clots but rather showed “micro thrombosis,” smaller and more plentiful blood clots. “All were contributing to the need for ventilators, kidney damage, and, yes, ultimately, death,” he said.

The use of blood thinners The autopsies are what led investigators to study if and how blood thinners could help reduce symptoms. “[Information from those autopsies] enabled us to prove this hypothesis,” Berger said. Now, using the blood thinner heparin at a high dose, he said, medical professionals are “able to not just reduce clots, but improve overall recovery” in those with symptoms severe enough to land them in the hospital, but not serious enough to require support such as ventilation. Berger said the hope of researchers, who come from more than 300 hospitals worldwide, is that this knowledge will not just slow down the progress of symptoms in hospitalized patients, but eventually help patients being treated at home avoid the hospital entirely. Dr. Vibhu Parcha, a fellow at the University of Alabama Birmingham’s division of cardiovascular disease, said this knowledge could lead to better understanding and treatment of COVID-19. “These data are very compelling for making anticoagulation an important part of COVID-19 treatment regimens in hospitals across the nation,” Parcha told Healthline. “We will be able to reduce the number of people requiring more intensive care and also conserve our resources,” he said. Berger noted that there is still more to learn, but he is optimistic that blood thinners will turn out to be an effective and useful treatment. “While this is very exciting and potentially transformational, we have to be a little bit cautious while we continue to analyze the data,” he said. “It seems clear that the benefit will outweigh the risk.”