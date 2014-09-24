A more detailed look at how the immune system responds to trauma paves the way for a simple blood test to tell how quickly a patient will recover.

As an anesthesiologist, Dr. Martin Angst of Stanford University medical school wanted to know why some of the patients he treated bounced right back after surgery while others only inched back to normalcy.

Angst teamed up with Stanford professor of immunology and microbiology Garry Nolan to study 32 patients between the ages of 50 and 80 as they recovered from hip replacement surgery. Although the patients had the same surgery, the same initial health status, and the same anesthesia drugs, their recovery times varied widely.

Using a method called single-cell mass cytometry, the researchers identified a signature blood test result that predicted which patients would recover quickly from surgery and which would struggle. They published their findings today in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

The researchers surveyed the immune system in the hours following surgery. They found that if the activity of monocytes — considered the immune system’s “first responders” — peaked immediately following surgery but fell 24 hours after surgery, the patient would recover well. If the cells were still very active after 24 hours, the patient would have a more difficult recovery.

The initial blast of inflammation is a healthy way for the body to respond to trauma, said Angst. The trouble comes if it doesn’t serve its purpose and then dissipates.

“You need to unleash the dragon, but then you need to be able to ride it, because if it goes out of control you may recover much more slowly,” Angst said.

The monocytes make up just 1 to 2 percent of the white blood cells in a healthy person’s blood, but their immune signature accounted for roughly half of the difference in how well patients healed. The patients reported in detail how well they were feeling every three days for six weeks after their surgery.

The same test could also be used to predict how well soldiers or athletes will recover from injuries.

“You can visualize the operating room as the perfect place to study injury and how we recover from injury under fairly well controlled circumstances,” Angst said.