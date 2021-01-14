Share on Pinterest Experts say high blood pressure is an underlying condition that can make COVID-19 symptoms more severe. Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images

In a new study, researchers say blood pressure medications don’t cause COVID-19 symptoms to become more severe.

They add that people who stop taking these medications can actually end up with worse symptoms.

Experts say that’s because high blood pressure is an underlying medical condition that can worsen COVID-19 symptoms.

In addition, a person’s risk of heart attack or stroke increases if they stop taking blood pressure medications.

COVID-19 symptoms won’t become more severe if you take blood pressure medications, researchers say.

In fact, not taking these medications will likely make symptoms worse.

Scientists from the University of Pennsylvania looked at how two types of medications used in treating high blood pressure (ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers) could either make symptoms worse among those hospitalized for COVID-19 or lessen their severity.

Dr. Jordana Cohen, MSCE, the study’s first author and an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, said in a press release that some people at the beginning of the pandemic had incorrect information and stopped taking their blood pressure medication.

“However, stopping these medications unnecessarily can increase the risk for severe complications, including heart attack and stroke,” Cohen said. “Now we have high quality evidence to support our recommendation that patients continue to take these medications as prescribed.”

The study looked at 152 adults with COVID-19 between March 31 and Aug. 20, 2020, at 20 large hospitals in seven countries.

All the participants were already using one of the two blood pressure medications and were randomly assigned to either keep taking their medications or stop.

“Consistent with international society recommendations, renin-angiotensin system inhibitors can be safely continued in patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19,” researchers concluded in the study.

ACE (angiotensin-converting-enzyme) inhibitors treat high blood pressure and heart failure by relaxing blood vessels and decreasing blood volume, leading to lower pressure and decreased oxygen demand from the heart.