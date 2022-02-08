Share on Pinterest Researchers say differences at the molecular level may explain the higher deaths for Black women from breast cancer. Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images

The number of deaths from breast cancer for Black women is commonly higher than any other group.

Researchers say differences at the molecular level in Black women’s bodies may be a factor.

The differences involve mechanisms that control cell growth and the way DNA makes repairs.

Experts say a lifestyle of a healthy diet and adequate exercise can help reduce the overall chance of breast cancer.

Currently, more than 33,000 African American women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

They tend to experience 31 percent higher deaths more commonly than any other racial or ethnic group.

Traditionally, scientists have focused on socioeconomic factors as the primary cause. These factors include:

Black women are more likely to have diabetes, heart disease, and obesity, and they are less likely to breastfeed — all risk factors for breast cancer.

Black women are less likely to have adequate health insurance or access to healthcare facilities and, because of that, may have less access to screening, follow-up care, and completion of therapy.

Black women are more likely to be diagnosed at an advanced stage of the disease.

While this article contains information on scientific findings, it’s important to note that the stress of enduring racism and racist systems may play a part in developing the above conditions beyond genetic factors. Furthermore, enduring racism and racist systems may also play a part in the inequities in healthcare that people face.

In a study published February 8 in the journal Therapeutic Advances in Medical Oncology, researchers looked at differences between Black and white women at a cellular level.

The researchers said they found significant differences in how breast cancer manifests in each group.

“This is an important study in that it attempts to get to the root of the disparity in death rates on a molecular level,” said Dr. Reshma L. Mahtani, the chief of breast oncology at Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.

She said the medical community has long recognized the disparities in breast cancer between Black and white women.

“We have made considerable progress in treating breast cancer, as evidenced by decreasing mortality rates over the last 20 to 30 years,” Mahtani told Healthline.

“Unfortunately, this progress has not been experienced by all ethnic groups equally, with the gap in incidence and outcome among Black women being particularly substantial. Although socioeconomic and behavioral factors may account for some of these differences, they don’t tell the whole story,” she said.