Researchers say drinking black tea every day can help lower your overall mortality risk.

They say that’s because the polyphenols found in tea can act as antioxidants that reduce cell damage in the body.

Experts note there are other foods that contain polyphenols, including herbs, spices, cocoa, nuts, and seeds.

People who drink black tea on a daily basis may outlive their non-tea-drinking peers.

That’s according to a new study conducted by the National Institutes of Health and published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

In it, researchers say the all-cause mortality risk was 9 to 13 percent lower among people drinking at least two cups of tea per day.

The study was primarily funded by the National Cancer Institute Intramural Research Program.

Researchers analyzed data on half a million men and women, aged 40 to 69 years, who completed a baseline questionnaire between 2006 and 2010 for the UK Biobank.

Some 85 percent of participants reported being regular tea drinkers. Of them, 89 percent reported drinking black tea. Tea strength and portion size were not assessed.

Researchers said the benefits of daily tea drinking were observed regardless of:

whether participants also drank coffee,

added milk or sugar to their tea,

their preferred tea temperature,

or genetic variants related to caffeine metabolism.

The study authors suggested their findings demonstrate that even higher quantities of tea can fit into a healthy diet.