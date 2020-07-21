“[So] we decided to flip the argument and look at a population that is relatively healthy, a population assigned healthy status prior to surgery,” said Nafiu, also an associate professor of pediatrics and anesthesiology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Dr. Olubukola Nafiu, a member of the department of anesthesiology and pain medicine at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the study’s lead author, noted that it’s well known that a higher comorbidity burden often leads to a higher likelihood of complications during or after surgery.

The study found that compared to white children, Black children had 3.43 times the odds of dying, 18 percent greater odds of developing postoperative complications, and 7 percent higher odds of developing serious adverse events during a 30-day period after surgery.

The study, which was published this week in the journal Pediatrics , examined the records of more than 170,000 relatively healthy children.

Black children in the United States are nearly 3 1/2 times as likely to die as white children within 30 days of surgery, according to a new study.

Although mortality and adverse event rates were low, Nafiu and his fellow researchers were astonished by the data showing higher mortality rates among Black children.

Nafiu said the paper leaves several questions unanswered.

“This paper does not address the why,” he said. “It found an association between race and those outcomes.”

“Our next assignment is to go into the database and see whether we can find some specific complications more commonly associated with mortality and some other factors. Through that, we may be able to come up with other suggestions,” he said.

He added that the database, which was provided by the American College of Surgeons, doesn’t include the names of the hospitals where care was received.

He said several theories may help explain the wide gap in outcomes, including institutional, provider, or patient factors.

Patient factors could include what happened before surgery such as socioeconomic factors, ease of access to healthcare, and the kinds of facilities the patients were referred to.

“You could have two patients presenting with the same disease but the journey to surgery is very different, such as how long it took for them to see the primary care doctor, how long it took to refer them to the surgeon, and how long it took to get them on the operating list. It is well documented that African Americans tend to receive care in low performing hospitals,” he added.

Other factors could include the home environment, said Dr. Jean LeClerc Raphael, an associate professor of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“Maybe they can’t do postoperative care like they’re supposed to [or failed to adhere to the post-discharge instructions],” he said.

“It’s a complex issue. So we have to do the work of understanding the factors that got us here,” Rapheal said.

Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, a professor of surgery at Howard University, said the study raises several questions, including the role of unconscious bias.

“People of color are disproportionately affected by diseases of all kinds,” said Frederick, the Charles R. Drew Endowed Chair of Surgery at Howard University College of Medicine and the university’s president.

To better answer these questions, he said, it’s important to look at several factors, including the hospitals, the capabilities of the surgeon, and the cultural competency of the entire health system.

“It’s multi-factorial in the way that most healthcare disparities are multi-factorial,” Frederick said.

Dr. Katherine Remick, an assistant professor in the departments of pediatrics and surgery at the University of Texas at Austin’s Dell Medical School, said the study should lead to a “call to action.”

“This level of inequity should not exist in the United States,” Remick said. “More studies need to be done to understand why these disparities exist and to support efforts to create greater equity within our larger healthcare system.”