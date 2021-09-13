Share on Pinterest Researchers say many Black and Mexican Americans are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in their mid-40s. Ika84/Getty Images

Researchers say Black and Mexican Americans are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at younger ages than other groups.

They note that the earlier a person develops type 2 diabetes the more likely they are to develop cardiovascular disease.

Experts say health issues such as high blood pressure as well as family history and structural racism are factors in these younger diagnoses.

After years of public awareness and education, the numbers surrounding diabetes might surprise you.

More than 34 million people in the United States, about 1 in every 10, have diabetes. Nearly 1 in 5 don’t know they have it.

Another 88 million Americans have prediabetes. More than 8 in 10 don’t know they’re at risk.

The risk of death for adults with diabetes is 60 percent higher than those who don’t have the disease.

People with diabetes are also at greater risk of developing serious health complications such as blindness, kidney failure, heart disease, and stroke.

And the earlier you develop diabetes, the greater your risk of developing complications, cardiovascular disease, or premature death.

Using that as a starting point, researchers at Northwestern University in Illinois looked at the breakdown of what ages racial and ethnic groups were diagnosed.

Their study was recently published in the JAMA Internal Medicine.

The scientists reviewed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2011 to 2018. They honed in on the age that more than 3,000 American adults with type 2 diabetes were diagnosed.

They found that most Black Americans in the study were diagnosed around 45 years old. The majority of Mexican American participants were diagnosed around age 47.

However, most whites in the study were diagnosed around age 52. And most Asian American adults in the study were diagnosed around 51 years old.