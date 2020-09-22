Share on Pinterest Black women are 40 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. Getty Images

A new report states that Black Americans still have a high rate of cancer deaths despite advancements in research and treatments.

They said access to quality healthcare and a lack of health insurance are two of the contributing factors.

Activists are urging Black Americans to participate in more clinical trials so more research can be done on health issues for marginalized communities.

Karen Peterson was diagnosed with stage 1 triple-negative breast cancer in 2015. She had a double mastectomy and four rounds of chemotherapy.

Two years later, her cancer was back, but this time it was stage 4.

“I had tumors in my lungs, my spine, my ribs and my pelvis,” Peterson told Healthline.

The New York mother began frantically doing her own research, looking for the latest treatments.

Three months later, she got into a clinical trial.

“I was told I had a 4 percent shot of this working… 4 percent. But it was better than nothing, so I said, why not?” she explained.

Peterson credits getting what she calls the “Rolls Royce” of medicine in that clinical trial with saving her life.

Her journey is one of the survivor stories in a new report from the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) on cancer disparities.

She is also an example of what the group says is one solution toward addressing a decades-long problem.

Black Americans are still dying of cancer at a higher rate than white Americans, despite tremendous strides in cancer treatments.

The AACR gave Congress a virtual briefing on its findings and its recommendations last week.

“We have seen approximately a 26 percent reduction in cancer mortality rates since the declaration of the war on cancer,” said John D. Carpten, PhD, a report co-author, chair of AACR’s Minorities in Cancer Research Council, and a genomics professor at University of Southern California.

“However, it is also evident that despite these improvements, disparities and the incidents and death rates of cancer persist among underrepresented minorities and the medically underserved communities in our country,” Carpten told Healthline.