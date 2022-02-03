Share on Pinterest New research has found that Black adults born in the United States had a higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease and all causes when compared to Black adults who immigrated to the country. Erin Brant/Stocksy United

A new study found that Black adults born in the United States have a 40 percent higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease than Black Americans who were born elsewhere and immigrated to the U.S.

A similar difference was found when risk of death from stroke was compared among these two groups.

Health experts say this research highlights health inequities for Black adults born in the United States and the critical need to address it.

New research has added to the growing understanding that Black people born in the United States run a higher risk of having cardiovascular events, like a heart attack or stroke, compared to Black people who immigrated to the United States from other countries.

The research looks at how Black Americans versus Black immigrants fare in terms of their overall cardiovascular health throughout their lifetimes when coming to the United States.

Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine established a population-based, epidemiological study looking at the self-reported health data of 64,700 Black adults in the United States from the National Health Interview Survey , a service of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Researchers noted that a major downfall of their research was that it depended on self-reported data.

Compared to adult Black Americans born in the United States, the rate of death by any cause for Black people born in the Caribbean, South America, and Central America was more than half, while cardiovascular disease-related deaths dropped about 40 percent.

The rates of death from stroke weren’t much different.

Dr. Alain Lekoubou Looti, the study’s author and an assistant professor of neurology and public health sciences at Penn State, said in a statement that the research found that Black people who immigrated to the United States either less than 5 years ago or more than 15 years ago died at a lower rate than Black Americans born in the United States and that it was “surprising.”

“One potential explanation is the persistent ‘carryover’ effects from their country of birth, although this benefit fades with time,” Lekoubou Looti said.

The new research adds to the growing body of evidence that being Black in America is so toxic that its effect on a person’s lifespan has been noted many times over.

Donna A. Patterson, PhD, is chair and professor in the department of history, political science, and philosophy, and director of Africana studies at Delaware State University, an HBCU (historically Black college or university).

She said the latest study about strokes in Black Americans contributes to “the long literature on the implications of health inequities between immigrant and multi-generational African Americans.”

To make meaningful change, Patterson said one big policy intervention to reduce some gaps in health disparities would address disparities in social determinants of health, like education, housing, and economics.

“The issue of improving race relations and race-related stress is a longer-term [issue] and that will require an extensive multi-focal and likely multi-generational commitment,” Patterson told Healthline.

Experts say there’s a major health disparity in those who come with customs from other countries to those who come to the United States and acclimate to a country where a third of all adults have obesity but half of all Black adults have obesity due to attitudes about and access to healthy foods and means of exercise.

Sarah Marikos, executive director of the ACE Resource Network — which aims to address adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) that can affect a person throughout their life — told Healthline that the study’s findings are in line with other findings on immigrants and acculturation in the United States.

She said, in general, new immigrants to the United States have better health outcomes than most Americans.

“There has been significant research on disparities between immigrants and U.S.-born adults in the United States, and research like this looking at the heterogeneity within groups is important as it can inform healthcare and public health practice, as well as policy and community response,” Marikos said. “There are multiple hypotheses and research that explain these disparities.”

Marikos said the heart disease and stroke rates studied in the latest research shows that ACE events — child abuse, neglect, and having a family member with mental illness or substance use problems — need to be addressed to help generations of children.

“The Black population faces barriers and decreased access to buffering resources due to structural or systemic factors, and many have experienced intergenerational trauma,” Marikos said.

“Children are especially sensitive to adversity and trauma, and the body’s biological response can affect a child’s developing brain and body and affect health and life outcomes as an adult, including heart disease and stroke,” Marikos explained. “Both heart disease and stroke are associated with ACEs.”