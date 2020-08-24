Share on Pinterest Researchers say contraceptives such as birth control pills can lower a woman’s risk of asthma by decreasing the production of certain hormones linked to the respiratory ailment. Getty Images Researchers say women who take contraceptives such as birth control pills have a lower risk of developing asthma.

They say it’s because these contraceptives reduce the production of certain hormones that have been linked to asthma.

This phenomenon may explain why the rate of asthma increases in females after they reach the age of puberty. Hormonal contraceptives such as birth control pills may reduce the risk of asthma in women of reproductive age. That’s according to a new study of more than a half million women. Researchers concluded that study participants who used hormonal contraception in either pills, patches, or shots had a lower risk of developing asthma than their peers who didn’t take hormonal contraceptives. In childhood, asthma is more common in boys than girls, but from puberty onward the risk of developing asthma and having more severe symptoms is higher for women than men. Researchers say it’s possible that female sex hormones are responsible for this phenomenon. “This male to female switch in asthma incidence was observed in an important study (The Childhood Asthma Management Program),” Dr. Richard George Barbers, a professor of clinical medicine at Keck School of Medicine of USC in California, told Healthline. “The study showed that as puberty scores increased in boys, asthma symptom scores began to decrease at about age 14,” he said. “Whereas as puberty scores increased in girls, asthma symptom scores also began to increase at approximately 10 years old.” “Why the switch at puberty? A logical connection, but not clearly established, is that sex hormones are important in asthma pathogenesis,” Barbers said.

Asthma and hormones According to the study authors, every event related to hormones in the female reproductive life cycle (onset of period, menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause) is associated with variance in clinical outcomes of asthma. “In some women, asthma symptoms worsen during menstruation, perhaps because of fluctuations in estradiol and progesterone levels,” the study authors wrote. “Hormonal contraceptives suppress the production of endogenous sex hormones and may… contribute to improve asthma outcomes,” they added. In undertaking the study, the researchers followed more than 500,000 British women, ages 16 to 45, between 2000 and 2016. During that time period, slightly more than 25,000 of the women developed asthma. The researchers adjusted the data to account for factors such as obesity and smoking. They still found that those who used hormonal contraceptives had a 30 percent lower risk of developing asthma than women who didn’t use contraceptives. Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist in New York City, as well as a national spokesperson for the Allergy and Asthma Network, said the findings of the study are not surprising. “It is well known [that] hormonal changes have large impacts on mast [allergy] cells. For example, allergic reactions and asthma attacks are worse during menstrual cycles and girls are more likely to have asthma after puberty than before,” Parikh told Healthline. “Estrogen has effects on mast cells, which are the immune cells responsible for allergies and asthma. That is why we see increases after puberty, with menstruation, and sometimes in pregnancy,” she added. In the new study, researchers also reported that the benefits against asthma risk were higher for women who were on hormonal contraceptives for a longer period of time.