Mary Kang/Bloomberg via Getty Images The avian flu is spreading widely among birds in the U.S.

Nearly 3 million chickens were killed in Wisconsin to help control the spread of the disease.

Avian flu is still unlikely to spread to people. In January, the United States confirmed its first case of avian flu, also called bird flu. It was traced to South Carolina, where a wild duck tested positive for the virus. The bird flu virus, the H5N1 Eurasian strain, is now cropping up in states across the country, which has led to the reported killing of nearly 3 million egg-laying chickens in Wisconsin to help control the spread. COVID-19 has proven to be an emotional yo-yo, with case numbers going down but talk of a new coronavirus variant, Deltacron, increasing circulation. So, it is understandable that a hint of any new virus may cause people to panic. But when it comes to avian flu, experts say it is important to stay calm.

What is bird flu? Bird flu, or avian influenza, is a virus that is naturally spread among wild aquatic birds around the world. The flu can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC currently says the H5N1 bird flu poses a very low risk to the public. “Given past human infections with bird flu viruses resulting from close contact with infected birds/poultry, sporadic human infections with current H5N1 bird flu viruses would not be surprising, especially among people with exposures who may not be taking recommended precautions (like wearing personal protective equipment, for example),” the CDC said in a statement . “Sporadic infections like that would not change CDC’s risk assessment.” According to the CDC, ancestors of this current H5N1 bird flu virus began infecting wild birds and poultry in Europe in 2020, and spread across Europe and into Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, though the virus has been in existence since the mid-1990s. “The influenza viruses include many variations. Depending on their genetic composition, the various strains of the virus can infect different animal species,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine in the department of health policy and a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Among these are the so-called bird flu strains,” he said. “Bird flu is spread predominantly via the migratory flights of wild birds.” Schaffner noted, however, that bird flu can spread via certain human activities. For example, if domestic poultry is transported to other geographic areas, even to other countries on different continents. “Also, because the bird flu virus is excreted in bird feces, if that material is sold as fertilizer, the virus can travel with the guano and be introduced into other areas,” Schaffner said.

Can humans contract bird flu? It is extremely rare for bird flu to spread to humans. The current strain of bird flu circulating, H5N1, has rarely infected a human since it first emerged, according to the CDC . Although there have been instances when people have developed the avian flu, the situation right now is an animal health issue, not a human health issue. The CDC is reporting the risk to the general public is low. “Bird flu strains only rarely infect humans because they do not have the genetic capacity to readily infect the cells in the human upper respiratory tract, and they lack the capacity to be easily transmitted from person to person,” said Schaffner. “Rare human infections with bird flu viruses have occurred; these occur among persons, often poor rural farmers in the developing world, who live very closely with their domestic poultry and have large sustained exposure to the bird flu virus. Spread from these individuals is also rare,” he said. The World Health Organization (WHO) tracks bird flu closely to make sure these viruses are not exchanging genes with human influenza viruses. There are limited ways the bird flu can be transmitted to humans, but if the bird flu virus acquired the genetic capacity to readily infect humans and be contagious, that is where the emergence of a new global influenza virus could occur. This is a rare event, though. “It is important to note that bird flu cannot be acquired by eating poultry, meat, or eggs,” said Schaffner. What are the symptoms of bird flu? If the bird flu does spread to humans — and, again, this is a very rare occurrence — the following symptoms may occur: fever

muscle aches

headache

cough

diarrhea

stomach pain

chest pain