Scientists have replicated a South American berry’s iridescent blue color to create a fiber that changes colors when stretched, inspiring fashionistas to rethink what their imaginations can create.

Looking to add something new and out of the ordinary to your wardrobe? While only time will tell, a new colorful type of fabric may be just around the corner.

According to a study published in the journal Advanced Materials, scientists at Harvard University and the University of Exeter, UK, have invented a new multilayered fiber that could lead to smart fabrics that visibly react to heat or pressure.

This new fiber is inspired by the bright iridescent blue color of the South American tropical plant’s fruit, the Margaritaria nobilis, commonly referred to as the “bastard hogberry.” Like many other organisms throughout evolution, the bright color of this fruit attracts birds and other animals to eat the fruit and then disperse the seeds over a wide geographic area.

But scientists have taken the technological structure of the bastard hogberry a step further, said lead study author Mathias Kolle, a postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. While the plant itself can’t change color, researchers combined the fruit’s structure with an elastic material, creating an artificial version that passes through a rainbow of colors when stretched.

“By looking carefully at biological organisms and nature in general, we can learn a lot about how to create materials with superior properties beyond just visible appearance,” Kolle said. “In the emerging research field of bio-inspired materials we have seen lots of exciting progress in the last decade and I am sure many of those newly developed materials will change dramatically how we do things in the future.”