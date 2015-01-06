Binge drinking is most often associated with college students. But among the 2,200 Americans who die from alcohol poisoning each year, more than three-quarters are middle-aged.

Binge drinking among college students has been in the headlines for years. It was first addressed as a problem in its own right, then later as an underlying factor in campus sexual assaults.

But new research released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that middle-aged adults are also prone to binge drinking, or drinking five or more beverages in a matter of hours. Three in four deaths from blood alcohol poisoning involved adults between the ages of 34 and 65, the agency found. Just 5 percent involved people younger than 24.

“We know that most of the binge drink episodes are among people 26 and older. Contrary to popular wisdom, there’s a lot of binge drinking going on among people who are beyond college age,” said Dr. Bob Brewer, leader of the CDC’s alcohol program and a co-author of the study.

There are 1.5 million episodes of binge drinking in the United States every year. An average of six Americans died from alcohol poisoning every day from 2010 to 2012, totaling 2,200 deaths, according to the CDC. Three in four of those who died were men.

