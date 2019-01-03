Turns out your doctor’s stethoscope may not be the cleanest thing in the room.

Stethoscopes and white coats have become an iconic symbol for healthcare professionals.

However, despite stethoscopes being used to listen to the heart, lungs, intestines, and even blood flow, it may not be the cleanest device around.

A new study published in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology, a publication from the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, found that stethoscopes used in the intensive care unit had a significant level of bacteria.

Particularly, there were high levels of several bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus, that can cause serious infections.

The researchers sampled stethoscopes from the medical intensive care unit at the University of Pennsylvania hospital.

The stethoscopes included 20 traditional reusable stethoscopes that were carried by physicians, nurses, and respiratory therapists.

Researchers also analyzed 20 single-patient use disposable stethoscopes in patient rooms.

As a control, they monitored 10 unused single-use disposable stethoscopes.

Of the 40 stethoscopes that were used with patients, more than half confirmed the presence of Staphylococcus — and at high rates as well.

Staphylococcus represented between 7 percent and 14 percent of all bacteria sequenced on the stethoscopes.

Other commonly found bacteria included Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter.

“This study underscores the importance of adhering to rigorous infection control procedures, including fully adhering to CDC-recommended decontamination procedures between patients, or using single-patient-use stethoscopes in each patient’s room,” said Dr. Ronald Collman, senior study author and professor of medicine, pulmonary, allergy, and critical care at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides guidelines and recommends stethoscopes be disinfected with a disinfectant registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) unless the item is visibly contaminated with blood.

In that case a tuberculocidal agent or a hypochlorite solution should be used.

Dr. Rachael Lee, an assistant professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Division of Infectious Diseases is a “believer of carrying alcohol wipes and cleaning the head of the stethoscope, the part that touches patients, in between seeing patients in the hospital.”

She also recommends that doctors use a patient-specific stethoscope if they are seeing a patient that is on contact precautions or entry limits, to protect the spread of infections.