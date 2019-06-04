Researchers say the drugs can block adrenaline and help stabilize your heart.

You really can give yourself heart problems by getting too worked up.

Anger and stress can lead to atrial fibrillation — a quivering or irregular heartbeat that can lead to heart failure and other serious cardiovascular problems.

There’s even a term for the condition: emotion-triggered atrial fibrillation.

However, a new study published today shows that drugs known as beta blockers — which reduce adrenaline levels, slow the heart, and reduce blood pressure — could prevent you from blowing a proverbial gasket when you lose your temper or get stressed out.

Adrenaline is released during the body’s so-called “fight-or-flight” response, which can be activated by strong emotions. Also known as epinephrine, the hormone amps up your body in a crisis.

But it also can cause health problems when released chronically due to stress.

The year-long study conducted by researchers at Yale University concluded that patients with a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib) were far less likely to suffer an anger-triggered or stress-triggered episode of arrhythmia if they took beta blockers.

“We found that among patients on beta blockers there was some anger-related AFib, but it was much attenuated,” Dr. Rachel Lampert, a professor of internal medicine (cardiology) at the Yale School of Medicine, told Healthline.

A previous study by the same research group, published in 2014, was the first to show that patients with a history of AFib often had subsequent episodes associated with anger or stress, according to Lampert.

The study confirmed anecdotal reports about negative emotions triggering atrial fibrillation episodes among patients who had the intermittent form of the ailment. The hearts of other types of patients are in AFib at all times, noted Lampert.