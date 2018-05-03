The body absorbs vitamin D differently than other supplements and experts say the vitamin can help your heart, your muscles, and your mind.

Vitamin D is unique as far as vitamins go.

For starters, one of the best ways to absorb the vitamin is natural sunlight. There’s also the fact that it isn’t found in many foods, aside from fatty fish, egg yolks, or products that have been fortified with the supplement.

In fact, many would argue, vitamin D doesn’t have a lot in common with other vitamins because it’s synthesized by the body.

“Some scientists believe it functions more like a hormone than an actual vitamin because we have so many vitamin D receptors throughout the whole body. A large part of the immune system has vitamin D receptors,” Dr. Todd Sontag, DO, a family medicine specialist at Orlando Health in Florida, told Healthline.

However hard it may be to pin down, there’s no denying the benefits of vitamin D when it comes to bone and muscle health.

“I think it’s a great vitamin,” says Sontag. “It’s one of the few that actually does have some legitimate benefit. A lot of vitamins out there have really good marketing without a lot of science behind them.”

It’s worth noting that vitamin D-3 (the natural version of vitamin D) is included on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines , a list of medications needed in order for a health system to be safe and effective.

Multivitamins, meanwhile aren’t even recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

The most commonly known positive health outcome associated with good vitamin D levels is bone health.

“The ones that are very evidenced are going to be bone issues,” says Sontag. “As far as bone thinning — osteoporosis, osteopenia, as well as rickets in kids and osteomalacia in adults — those are the ones that are really associated with legitimate vitamin D deficiency, in which case vitamin D helps. Newer evidence shows that it also helps prevent falls and fractures in the elderly, and that’s why the elderly are now supposed to be taking higher doses of vitamin D.”

Vitamin D has long been known for its association with good bone health.

But new research suggests the sunshine vitamin could be effective at warding off a host of other ailments as well.

Here are five of them.