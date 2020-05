Frozen berries are being voluntarily recalled in multiple states.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a public health alert Wednesday regarding the recall of frozen berries that may be contaminated with hepatitis A.

The contamination was identified by the FDA during a frozen berry sampling assignment.

So far, there have been no hepatitis A cases linked to the berries, however, the FDA is urging people to throw away or return the contaminated products.

If you ate the berries and have not been vaccinated for the hepatitis A virus (HAV), the FDA recommends consulting your healthcare provider to see if you may need post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) — a vaccine that can be given up to two weeks after exposure to help prevent infection.

HAV is highly contagious, and if left untreated, can cause serious illness, including a liver infection.

Cases of hepatitis A have dropped by nearly 95 percent since the vaccine was introduced to the United States in 1995.

That said, outbreaks still occur when people unknowingly ingest the virus from food or drinks contaminated with small amounts of feces from an infected person.

“Although foodborne illnesses caused by hepatitis A are not common in the U.S., water, shellfish, frozen vegetables and fruit (berries), and salads are most frequently cited as potential foodborne sources,” the FDA states on its website .