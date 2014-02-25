Berg Pharma teams up with Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center for a first of its kind trial.

Parkinson’s disease may finally have met a foe even more powerful than Michael J. Fox.

Berg Pharma has teamed up with the Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center (PI) for a study believed to be the first of its kind. By using artificial intelligence to analyze flesh and blood samples from people with Parkinson’s, they hope to better understand the mysterious illness.

Niven Narain, co-founder, president, and chief technology officer of Berg Pharma, told Healthline the project is going to be a “game changer” when it comes to what we know about Parkinson’s.

“We’re looking into a disease cave and shining a light on the biology,” Narain said. “(PI) built the cave, and we built the flashlight.”

Using its trademark Berg Interrogative Biology platform, the biopharmaceutical company can take tissue, blood, and urine samples and analyze their molecular expressions. The samples will come from 200 Parkinson’s patients and 200 control patients. The Berg technology will allow scientists to see the body’s response to the disease from living people, almost in real time.

The Parkinson’s patients represent a cross section in terms of age and symptomatic expressions of the disease. Like multiple sclerosis and other illnesses, there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to the havoc Parkinson’s wreaks on the body.

“Through this platform, we will discover the staircase for the progression of Parkinson’s disease,” Narain said.

