A challenge posted on TikTok known as the “Benadryl challenge” encourages viewers to take large doses of the antihistamine to induce hallucinations.

Johnson & Johnson, the manufacturer of Benadryl, has posted a warning about the challenge, and TikTok officials said they’ve been removing posts that publicize the challenge.

Taking too much Benadryl can kill you.

But some teens and children are intentionally overdosing on the over-the-counter antihistamine as part of a social media “challenge” that may have already turned deadly.

In August, a 15-year-old reportedly died after doing the “Benadryl challenge” on the short-form video platform TikTok.

The online video encouraged viewers to take excessive doses of Benadryl (diphenhydramine) to induce hallucinations.

A family member of Chloe Marie Phillips of Blanchard, Oklahoma, blamed the Benadryl challenge for the teen’s death in a Facebook post, which was later deleted.

“Many youth believe over-the-counter drugs, like Benadryl, are harmless. However, Benadryl, or diphenhydramine, has many side effects that can be dangerous or even fatal,” Cindy Grant, director of the Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance in Florida, told Healthline.

Previously, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, issued a warning to parents about the Benadryl challenge after treating three teens who overdosed on the drug in May.

One of the teens ended up in the emergency room after taking 14 Benadryl pills.

“It was scary. She had fractured sentences, hallucinations. Her resting heart rate was 199,” said the teen’s mother in a press statement released by Cook Children’s Medical Center.

“As a parent, you worry about drugs and you know the signs for drug use. I never thought about having to lock up my allergy medicine. I just want other parents to know about this because it’s dangerous and I had no idea. And I’m angry. These people [on TikTok] are essentially prescribing medication without a medical degree and our kids are trusting them,” she said.