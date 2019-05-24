More than 64,000 pounds of hot dogs and beef are being recalled, according to the USDA. Share on Pinterest Hot dogs have been recalled over metal contamination and beef over E. coli concerns. Getty Images You may want to do a quick scan of all the meat you bought for your Memorial Day barbecue. As luck would have it, more than 64,000 pounds of hot dogs and beef have been recalled just in time for your big holiday cookout. The vast majority of the recalled beef, including steak, rib eyes, ribs, and brisket, could very well be contaminated with E. coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). And then there’s the 2,000 pounds of hot dogs that were recalled after metal fragments were found in the meat, the USDA reported. Fortunately, no one has gotten sick from the contaminations yet. “The problem was discovered during traceback activities in response to random sample testing by FSIS [Food Safety and Inspection Service],” the USDA stated in regard to the recent E. coli contaminations. “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

Here’s what’s been recalled If you bought any of the contaminated beef products, you’ll definitely want to throw them away or return them to the store as soon as possible. Eating them could make you sick and even send you to the emergency room. Not exactly the Memorial Day cookout you hoped for. The metal-containing hotdogs were produced by Vienna Beef on May 2, 2019, the USDA stated. The hot dogs were packaged in 10-lb. boxes and were labeled as “Skinless Beef Frankfurters” with the establishment code “EST. 1.” They were shipped to Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Here’s what their labels look like. The FSIS is worried the hot dogs may still be in restaurants’ freezers and is urging food service institutions not to cook or eat them. The beef products contaminated with E. coli were produced by Aurora Packing Company. The items, which were shipped across the country, were packaged on April 19, 2019, and contain the establishment number “EST. 788.” Here’s a full list of the recalled products, which includes more than 40 types of meat and ranges from brisket and short ribs to rib eye.

Eating pieces of metal can seriously injure your body Consuming fragments of metal may inflict serious harm on your body. Unfortunately, oftentimes it’s hard to tell if there’s a small piece of metal in your food until it’s already in your mouth. “It is difficult to tell how much of a metal is present in a food product so recalled items containing dangerous metals should be avoided,” said Dr. Whitney Hardy, a family medicine physician with Ochsner Health Center. If you notice any scratching in your mouth or pain in your throat or abdomen, you may have swallowed a piece of meat with metal in it. The USDA is urging anyone who’s eaten the contaminated hot dogs to seek medical care immediately. Metal contaminants, when sharp and jagged, have the potential to injure the stomach and intestines if swallowed.

Here’s what to know about the E. coli exposure There are a handful of different types of E. coli, and while most are harmless, some can make you very sick — which is why it’s crucial to get rid of the recalled beef. “Some kinds of E. coli can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and other illnesses,” said Dr. David Cutler, a family medicine physician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA Furthermore, E. coli tends to cause different symptoms in different people. For example, while a child might develop a skin infection from E. coli, a newborn could experience a brain infection, and an older adult might suffer from a lung or bladder infection, according to Cutler. “[Symptoms] run the full range of seriousness from a trivial bladder infection which gets better with three days of antibiotic to a fatal brain infection despite aggressive hospital ICU care,” Cutler added. The main symptoms you’ll want to keep an eye out for include bloody diarrhea along with persistent vomiting and abdominal cramping. In addition, tea-colored urine may indicate that an infection’s spread to your kidneys. If you suspect you may have been exposed to E. coli and are experiencing severe symptoms, it’s important to contact your doctor immediately so they can run some tests and administer further treatment if necessary. Milder cases may clear up on their own within 5 to 10 days. This is especially important if you have a weak or compromised immune system. “Younger and older populations are at risk as their immune systems are more vulnerable to infection and slower to recover,” Hardy explained. In addition, Hardy advises that those who have cancer and are actively undergoing chemotherapy along with individuals who have HIV should be particularly careful to avoid these beef products throughout this Memorial Day weekend.