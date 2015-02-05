Star-studded music video aims to steer teens away from smoking.

Turns out smoking doesn’t just kill people, it may also kill your Tinder game.

Becky G, Fifth Harmony, and a number of other stars have teamed up with the Truth campaign in an effort to curb teen smoking. The result: An over-the-top music video titled “Left Swipe Dat” that shows the singers and entertainers rejecting people (i.e., left swipe dat) who are pictured smoking cigarettes in their online dating photos.

Research conducted by the anti-smoking group Action on Smoking & Health found that smokers on the popular dating app, Tinder, are far less desirable to the opposite sex and are less likely to find their match.

It’s a campaign singer-rapper Becky G was quick to get behind. “The truth is, I’ve never smoked before but I’ve lost a lot of family members due to smoking and secondhand smoke,” she tells People. “It might have been cool in the past, but it is not that attractive to me, personally.”

The mortality rate for American smokers is three times that of people who never smoked, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It’s one of the leading causes of preventable death.

The music video also includes appearances by King Bach, Grace Helbig, Harley Morenstein, and AlphaCat. It’s sort of like the “We Are the World” of anti-smoking PSAs, only Michael Jackson wasn’t involved, and your parents probably have no idea who any of the singers are. But at least it’s for an equally good cause.

“Left Swipe Dat” is set to premiere Sunday at the Grammy Awards.