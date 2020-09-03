Share on Pinterest Health experts rank bars and jails as the riskiest places for COVID-19 transmission. Getty Images

In a new survey, epidemiologists ranked bars and jails as the riskiest places for COVID-19 transmission.

Among the reasons health experts say bars are a high-risk environment is because of the number of people who interact in a closed space over a long period of time.

People must also repeatedly remove their masks to drink while in a bar, which also increases the risk of transmission.

Health experts suggest people consider meeting friends at a park or in their backyard rather than at a bar.

Bars are tied with jails as the riskiest place to contract the new coronavirus, according to a survey of epidemiologists conducted by the nonprofit journalism center CivicMeter.

Twenty-seven epidemiologists from a number of universities participated in the questionnaire, ranking incarceration and group inebriation highest for exposing people to the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“Bars remain a very risky activity. Essentially, bars violate all five of the pieces of the mnemonic time, space, people, place, and don’t forget face,” Dr. William C. Miller, professor of the division of epidemiology at The Ohio State University, told Healthline.

Miller elaborated on each of these factor that contribute to increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in bars:

Time: Because people go to bars to socialize and drink, they tend to spend more than 15 minutes there, so time is violated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that the more closely you interact with others and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Space: In bars, people tend to crowd together to talk, making it difficult to abide by the CDC’s recommendation of keeping 6 feet apart.

People: Interacting with more people raises your risk, and it’s likely you’ll meet people at bars who aren’t in your immediate family or circle of friends, so you’re exposing yourself to new people who may not have been as careful as you have.

Also, the CDC warns that some people who have the virus may not have any symptoms, and it’s still unclear whether asymptomatic people can spread the virus.

Place: Being inside a bar increases transmission. According to the CDC , indoor spaces are riskier than outdoor, and keeping distance from other people is especially important for older people and those at higher risk for severe illness.

Face: Many people go to bars to drink, and you can’t drink with a mask on, so the likelihood of taking the mask on and off increases. Also, being around people who don’t wear masks or don’t wear them properly can increase your risk.

With all this said, Jason Tetro, microbiologist and host of “Super Awesome Science Show,” says a bar is possibly the worst place to go when there’s a respiratory virus circulating.

“The reason has to do with the lack of proper controls over human movement and interaction, which is the reason for going to a bar in the first place. You want to get away from normal life, become uninhibited, and maybe even interact with people who are not in your usual cohort. Sadly, when there’s a virus in that environment, all of those factors simply improve the likelihood for spread,” Tetro told Healthline.