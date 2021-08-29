An international ban on ozone-depleting chemicals preserved the ozone layer and prevented a significant increase in global warming. Share on Pinterest The worldwide ban on chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) helped avert a dangerous rise in the level of UV radiation reaching Earth’s surface. Tony Shi Photography/Getty Images A 1987 worldwide ban on ozone-depleting chemicals known as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) averted a dangerous rise in the level of ultraviolet radiation (UV) reaching the Earth’s surface. Without this multilateral environmental agreement, people worldwide would have faced a higher risk of skin and other cancers , eye damage, and possible immune system problems due to excess UV rays. But a new modeling study from UK researchers suggests that the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer also prevented a 2.5°C increase in global warming by the end of the century. “As well as protecting the ozone layer, the Montreal Protocol has itself been a phenomenally successful climate treaty,” study author Paul Young, PhD, of Lancaster University in the United Kingdom, wrote in a recent post about the research on The Conversation. “It has controlled not only the emissions of highly potent greenhouse gases like CFCs but, as we have shown, it has avoided additional CO₂ levels through protecting the world’s plant life,” Young said in the article.

Modeling shows “world avoided” scenario with CFCs ban In a study in Nature, Young and his colleagues developed a new modeling framework that combined data on ozone depletion, plant damage due to increased UV radiation, the carbon cycle, and climate change. They looked at three scenarios. The first is our current situation, with CFCs phased out under the Montreal Protocol. Next is what would have happened if CFCs in the atmosphere had remained at 1960 levels. Finally is the “world avoided,” which shows what the future would have looked like if CFCs had continued to increase 3 percent each year from the 1970s onward. Under the last scenario, a continued increase in atmospheric CFCs would have led to ongoing damage to the ozone layer. This part of the atmosphere shields humans and other life on Earth from harmful levels of ultraviolet radiation from the sun. The researchers predict that under the “world avoided” scenario, the ozone layer would have collapsed by the 2040s, exposing the planet’s surface to far more UV radiation. UV rays are harmful not only to people but also to plants. The increase in UV radiation would have caused vast damage to the tissues of plants and restricted their growth. Plants have many important roles. One of these is storing carbon in their tissues and soils. The researchers’ model shows that if CFCs had continued to increase, UV damage to plants would have led to hundreds of billions of tons less carbon being stored in forests, other vegetation, and soils by the end of the century. As a result, the level of CO₂ in the atmosphere would have increased 40 to 50 percent over today’s level — causing an additional 0.8°C of global warming. CFCs are also potent greenhouse gases. The accumulation of these gases under the “world avoided” scenario would have added another 1.7°C global warming by the end of the century. This is on top of the increase due to other greenhouse gases and the continued burning of fossil fuels.