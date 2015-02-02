Measles is making a comeback and that is prompting public figures, health officials, and parents of vaccinated children to speak out.

The United States is headed for its worst outbreak of measles in decades.

And that’s causing some backlash from people whose children are vaccinated, as well as public statements from societal leaders in support of vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 102 cases of measles from Jan. 1 to Jan. 30. The country is on track for the worst year of measles since 1994, when 958 cases were reported.

The situation prompted President Obama in an interview on the “Today” show to urge people to get vaccines.

“I understand that there are families that in some cases are concerned about the effect of vaccinations,” the president said. “The science is, you know, pretty indisputable. We’ve looked at this again and again. There is every reason to get vaccinated, but there aren’t reasons to not.”

Dr. Sandy Hassink, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, had a similar message in a statement released Monday.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly urges parents to make sure their children have received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine,” she said. “While it is best to get the vaccine as soon as your child reaches the recommended age, it is never too late to get your children caught up so they can receive the vaccine and be fully protected.”

The outbreak has caused some parents in California to demand that the state Legislature toughen the laws concerning vaccinations, according to a story in the San Jose Mercury News.

California is one of 19 states in the country that allow exemptions to childhood vaccinations simply due to personal beliefs. Another 29 states allow some sort of personal exemption. Mississippi and West Virginia have the toughest requirements, allowing exemptions only for medical reasons.