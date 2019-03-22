Share on Pinterest Here’s what to know about the medication recall. Getty Images

A baby cough syrup is being recalled after the discovery of contamination from a known pathogen capable of causing vomiting and diarrhea.

DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus is being voluntarily recalled, according to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration this week because of the presence of two types of bacteria: Bacillus cereus and Bacillus circulans.

The cough syrup is produced by Kingston Pharma, LLC of Massena, New York.

Testing of the product revealed that one in ten bottles indicated low levels of Bacillus cereus; two in ten bottles indicated low levels of Bacillus circulans. So far no illnesses have been reported in connection with the cough syrup.

Bacillus cereus is a well-known foodborne bacteria that produces toxins often resulting in vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea.

The other bacteria, Bacillus circulans, is also capable of causing infection but it less harmful.

Dr. Sunil Sood, chair of pediatrics at Northwell Health’s Southside Hospital, Bayshore, New York, lauded the recall effort.

“If you find any bacterial contamination in anything that goes in your mouth, a recall is definitely the right thing to do,” he told Healthline.

“Even if that particular bacteria or virus, whatever they find, is not likely to cause disease, who knows what else could have gotten into that same [product]? There was a source of contamination and that could imply that something else could have gotten in,” he added.