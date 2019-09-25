Share on Pinterest Sleep deprivation can have a serious negative impact on your health. Getty Images

New research found when healthy men in their 20s got only 5 hours of sleep per night, the way their bodies metabolized fat shifted.

Rather than evaporating triglyceride-rich lipoproteins that have been linked to the formation of clogging and dangerous fatty plaques in the arteries, their bodies began storing them.

Additional research has found the number of people who aren’t getting a healthy amount of sleep each night continues to rise.

Sleep deprivation over a period of time has been linked to several serious health conditions including hypertension, obesity, diabetes, and a suppressed immune system.

We’re not getting enough sleep — and that’s having a significant impact on our day-to-day and long-term health.

From mental health to how our bodies store fat, recent research is adding to evidence that illustrates how much sleep deprivation can, and is, impacting our individual and collective health, particularly in the United States.

It’s been well-documented that getting adequate sleep helps strengthen our immune system and is associated with a decreased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, including obesity and type 2 diabetes.

One such way sleep deprivation hurts us, researchers at Pennsylvania State University suggest, is that it makes us feel less full even after eating a high-fat dinner.

The study, recently published in the Journal of Lipid Research, addressed how getting 5 hours of sleep a night, 4 days a week — followed by one 10-hour night of “recovery sleep” — affected 15 healthy men in their 20s.

Specifically, how it affected their postprandial lipemia, or the rise of triglyceride-rich lipoproteins that’s been linked to the formation of clogging and dangerous fatty plaques in the arteries.

What the researchers found wasn’t good.

“The lipids weren’t evaporating — they were being stored,” Orfeu Buxton, PhD, a professor at Penn State and one of the senior authors of the new study, said in a press release.

Experts are still unable to pinpoint exactly why getting enough sleep is a problem, but they say stress from work not only impacts our sleep, but that lack of sleep makes our jobs more stressful.

Another recent study by Ball State University researchers found that nearly a third of working Americans report getting 7 hours of sleep or less, a trend they say is getting worse by the year.

The team, lead by health science professor Jagdish Khubchandani, PhD, analyzed 150,000 working American adults from 2010 to 2018. They found nearly 31 percent weren’t getting enough sleep in 2010, but that increased to almost 36 percent over the next 8 years.

The results were nearly identical for men and women, but some races and professions are getting hit harder than others.

“This is a significant finding because the U.S. is currently witnessing high rates of chronic diseases across all ages, and many of these diseases are related to sleep problems,” Dr. Khubchandani said in a statement accompanying the research.