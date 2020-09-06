Share on Pinterest Experts say a large percentage of people in Australia got a flu vaccination this year and that led to a significant decrease in cases. Getty Images

Authorities report that Australia had a mild flu season this year due to an unprecedented number of people getting vaccinated.

They said the low number of flu cases has helped the healthcare system continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts say the United States needs to follow Australia’s example on vaccinations, as well as safety procedures such as mask wearing, to have a mild flu season.

Health authorities across the United States are bracing for the flu and COVID-19 to collide in the fall and winter.

But they may be able to take some solace from what’s been happening in the Southern Hemisphere.

The flu season there was relatively mild.

In places south of the equator, the flu season generally runs from April to October with a peak usually occurring in August.

This year, there has been an unusually low number of cases.

“It’s been a bit of a non-entity really. Since the end of March, the influenza season has virtually dropped off to baseline or negligible levels,” Ian Barr, PhD, the deputy director of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Influenza based in Melbourne, Australia, told Healthline.

In Australia, there were slightly more than 21,000 cases of laboratory confirmed influenza this year, as of August 23. Last year in the same time period there were more than 247,000.

Experts in Australia say they’ve been lucky.

“It was a combination of luck during an adverse event and… Australians are now increasing their uptake of flu vaccine, which has helped considerably,” said Mary-Louise McLaws, PhD, a member of the WHO Health Emergencies Program Experts Advisory Panel for Infection Prevention and Control Preparedness, Readiness and Response to COVID-19.

“We’ve been fortunate, really fortunate not to have had to deal with that, and I’m not sure that the public fully appreciates how lucky they’ve been that the uptake of vaccine has actually protected them,” McLaws told Healthline.

In response to the unprecedented demand from the Australian public, a record 18 million flu vaccinations were available in Australia in 2020, up from 13 million in 2019.

Experts said the same measures that were implemented to guard against the spread of COVID-19 likely also contributed to the drop in flu cases this year.

“All the measures which have been taken for COVID-19 — the social distancing, the low circulation of people, hand hygiene, now mask wearing and one of the big ones I think is school closures,” Barr said.