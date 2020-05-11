Share on Pinterest A record number of Australians have received flu vaccines as health authorities gear up for a possible season with both flu and COVID-19. Getty Images

Australian health authorities are preparing for a possible overlap between COVID-19 and their flu season.

Authorities urged people to get flu vaccinations in late March and pharmacists administered more vaccines in 3 weeks than they did all of last year.

Officials are debating when and how to reopen schools as campuses are places where the flu and COVID-19 can easily spread.

Health authorities in the Southern Hemisphere are currently gearing up for a flu season that may collide with COVID-19.

In Australia, the flu season typically runs from April to October, peaking in August.

Last year was the worst flu season for Australia on record and experts say if something similar occurs this year, there could also be a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“If we have a bad flu season… we could potentially have many more spikes because a coughing season not only increases flu-like illness and cold… that has the potential for amplifying any COVID cases in the vicinity of the coughing person. It is quite worrying as a potential amplifier as we go into winter,” said Mary-Louise McLaws, PhD, MPH, an epidemiologist and member of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Program Experts Advisory Panel for Infection Prevention and Control Preparedness, Readiness, and Response to COVID-19.

In late March, Australians were urged to get their flu vaccination as early as possible. By April 7, pharmacists were reporting they had given more influenza vaccinations in 3 weeks than in the entire 2019 flu season.

“Last year the government ordered something like 13.5 million doses. This year it’s up to 16.5 million doses, which is about two-thirds of the Australian population,” said Ian Barr, PhD, deputy director of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Influenza, based in Melbourne.

“That will be a record if all of those doses end up in arms, which is always a bit harder to determine. But on those numbers that would be a record for Australia,” Barr told Healthline.

Australian experts say it remains to be seen whether influenza and COVID-19 will in fact overlap.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Australia is dropping and deaths remain less than 100.

Experts say physical distancing measures across the country have also contributed to lower rates of influenza in the community so far this season.

“Numbers were very low in April in Australia, about 10 percent of what we would normally see at this time of the year, that may reduce the season’s severity or it might delay the season,” Barr said.

The same effect has also been seen for other infectious diseases.

“Our flu numbers, which have to be mandatorily reported if someone tests positive in the lab, those numbers have fallen as have all reportable infectious disease because Australians have complied extremely well with the physical distancing requirements,” McLaws told Healthline.

But she argues the community is so focused on COVID-19 that the flu season may be forgotten by some.

“We’re in a position where it’s a bit conflicting. The community are hyper-aware now of the importance of vaccination and simple things like hand hygiene and cough etiquette, and they can see the benefit of all of this. But they are so focused on COVID that I’m not sure they’re ready yet for the flu season,” she said.