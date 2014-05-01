In up to one third of infertility cases, the trouble lies with the male partner.

Men looking to become dads will soon have a quick and easy way to check their sperm counts, from the comfort and privacy of home.

Greg Sommer and Ulrich Schaff have used technology they helped develop at Sandia National Laboratories to create a portable, battery-operated centrifuge called Trak. Using its small but powerful engine, it gives an accurate sperm count reading in minutes.

Much like diabetics who monitor their glucose levels with a glucometer, men testing their sperm count place small drops of semen onto a test strip called a prop. Each kit comes with six props and six collection cups. The sperm count is displayed on a digital read-out, similar to a thermometer.

Sommer, who along with Schaff launched Sandstone Diagnostics in 2012 to market the device, told Healthline that he hopes to have Trak on store shelves next year, pending approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Trak will cost about the same as ovulation monitoring devices for women, Sommer said.

“The only way to evaluate male fertility is to go to the doctor’s office,” Sommer said. “The way they’ve been doing it for 80 years is the way they do it today. Men go back there with a magazine, or some nicer places have DVDs.”

It’s not a pleasant experience, Sommer said. Everybody knows what you’re there for and you never know who you might run into. “We’re lowering barriers to healthcare,” he said. “Now, men can check their sperm count in the privacy of their home and get the care and treatment they need.”

