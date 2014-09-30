A meta-analysis of prostate cancer studies shows clear benefits for aspirin and other NSAIDs. But what does this mean for patients? Prostate cancer affects 1 in 7 American men at some point in their lifetimes. Most men diagnosed with prostate cancer don’t die from it, but anxiety around the disease remains high. Nearly half of men don’t know that most prostate cancer patients survive, according to a survey conducted this month. September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Recent controversy about screening has stoked fears. The main form of screening is the prostate specific antigen, or PSA, test. But the test doesn’t actually diagnose cancer; it only flags elevated risk. Because it leads many patients down a path of invasive tests and unnecessary treatments, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended against average-risk patients undergoing the screening. So where does that leave men who are looking for ways to be proactive? Learn More About Prostate Cancer Outcomes »

Aspirin and Other NSAIDs May Lower Cancer Risk A growing body of evidence suggests that aspirin reduces the risk of some types of cancer, including prostate cancer. A new meta-analysis found that men who regularly used aspirin or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are 13 percent less likely to develop prostate cancer. The results were presented at the annual American Association for Cancer Research International Conference in New Orleans this week. “Our data support the hypothesis that anti-inflammatory drugs may have a biological role in arresting prostate cancer development, but this requires formal prospective testing in randomized trials,” lead author Adriana Vidal, an assistant professor of surgery at the Duke University School of Medicine, said in a press statement. The Duke researchers used data from 6,390 patients in Europe and the United States who had elevated PSA test results but negative prostate biopsies, meaning that they did not have prostate cancer at the time of testing. Vidal and her colleagues compared long-term cancer rates among patients who used aspirin, NSAIDs, or both, to rates among patients who used neither. The number-crunching suggested that the medicines reduced total risk by 13 percent. They also lowered the risk of aggressive prostate cancer by 17 percent. Know the Difference Between High- and Low-Risk Prostate Cancers » The possible preventative role of aspirin, and to a lesser extent other NSAIDs, has been considered in the past. By focusing on patients who had biopsies, the Duke researchers resolved one statistical dilemma. NSAIDs may bring PSA levels down on their own, and could therefore lower the rates of cancer detection, rather than the rates of cancer itself. But with the biopsy results, the proof was clear. It’s important to note that the use of NSAIDs alone would not diminish a man’s chances of early detection if he did later develop cancer, the researchers said. “We found that NSAIDs only lower PSA by a small amount, and we predict this would have no effect on PSA’s ability to predict prostate cancer in these men,” said Vidal. Risks were consistent for the European and American patients, marking an advance over previous studies on NSAIDs that had reached different conclusions on opposite sides of the Atlantic.