Recent research indicates aspirin can lower the risk of a heart attack but can also cause excessive bleeding.

Share on Pinterest

Experts say a daily aspirin routine can help the cardiovascular health of people who’ve never had a heart attack. Getty Images

Many of us take a daily aspirin to prevent heart attack or stroke, but for some people, the risks may outweigh the benefits.

New research finds that while aspirin does lower the risk of heart attack or stroke, it may also increase the risk of potentially dangerous bleeding.

Researchers from Imperial College and King’s College in the United Kingdom analyzed 13 clinical trials involving more than 164,000 participants without cardiovascular disease between the ages of 53 and 74.

The researchers wanted to find out if aspirin prevented cardiovascular disease in this population and what the risk of bleeding was that required hospitalization.

The findings , published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), suggest that although regular aspirin use will prevent cardiovascular disease in people who have never had a heart attack, it won’t reduce the odds of dying if you do have one and comes with a significant risk of bleeding.

“More people have bleeding complications from aspirin than those who are protected from a heart attack or stroke,” Dr. Salman A. Arain, associate professor of cardiovascular medicine at the McGovern Medical School at UT Health in Houston, told Healthline.

“Aspirin is an antiplatelet agent. Platelets are cell fragments that float around in the blood and stick together to form clots when activated. Activated platelets are important in forming blood clots after an injury, like a cut,” Arain explained.

“But aspirin can increase the risk of prolonged bleeding after an injury. It also makes the risk of bleeding higher in patients who may be using blood thinners for other reasons,” he said.

Aspirin also blocks cyclooxygenase. This enzyme reduces the body’s ability to produce chemicals that can cause inflammation.

Fatty deposits called plaque are more likely to cause heart attack or stroke if they become inflamed.