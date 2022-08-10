Share on Pinterest Actor Ashton Kutcher is speaking publicly about his battle with a rare blood vessel disease. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Vasculitis is a rare blood vessel disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the blood vessels.

Experts say the condition can have serious, even fatal, consequences if not treated properly.

Actor Ashton Kutcher said the disease left him unable to see, hear, and walk for about a year.

Actor Ashton Kutcher has gone public with his battle with vasculitis, a rare blood vessel disease that he said left him unable to see, hear, and walk.

On an episode of National Geographic’s show “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” Kutcher said he’s “lucky to be alive.”

Kutcher said on the program that “Two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision. It knocked out my hearing. It knocked out, like, all my equilibrium.”

The 44-year-old actor said it took him about a year to regain those abilities.

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again,'” Kutcher said.

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, vasculitis – also known as angiitis or arteritis – “includes a group of rare conditions that can take place when swelling affects the walls of your blood vessels. Swelling is your body’s response to tissue injury. Autoimmune disorders or diseases that make your body attack itself, infections, and trauma are some examples of potential causes of swelling in the blood vessels.

“Swelling in the blood vessels can lead to serious problems, including organ damage and aneurysms, a bulge in the wall of a blood vessel,” the institute said.

There are multiple types of vasculitis, which affect any blood vessels in the body. Symptoms include fever, weight loss, fatigue, pain, and rash.

Drugs can help treat the problem, as the goal is usually reducing the accompanying inflammation, according to the institute. “Treatment can push vasculitis into remission.”